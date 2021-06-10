Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,066. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.