Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 283 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.