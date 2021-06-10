Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,377 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,062,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,791,141. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

