Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,515 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

