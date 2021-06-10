Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 17,417 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

