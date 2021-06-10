Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 46,510 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 85.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.17 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83.

