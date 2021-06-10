Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,159 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

