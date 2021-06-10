Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells $10,742.55 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $10,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 102 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $5,708.94.

HAE opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

