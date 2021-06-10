Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 318.20 ($4.16). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 807,800 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

