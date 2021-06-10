Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.79, with a volume of 538,897 shares traded.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.85. The company has a market cap of C$34.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

