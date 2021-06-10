The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($15.34). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.34), with a volume of 434,060 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.41).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -37.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

