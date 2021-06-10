Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.21. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 120,363 shares.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.