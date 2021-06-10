Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,243 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after buying an additional 272,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

