Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.84. Renren shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 91,318 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

