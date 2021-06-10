Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.84. Renren shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 91,318 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Renren alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.