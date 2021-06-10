Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,078 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

