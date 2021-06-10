Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 32,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

