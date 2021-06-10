Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

