Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $213.95 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

