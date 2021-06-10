Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.88 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

