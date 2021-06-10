Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,150. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

