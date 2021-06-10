Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,655.97

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $12,655.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00461765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.01250286 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,309,128 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

