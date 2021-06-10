Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 834 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

