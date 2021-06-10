Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 113,047 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 299.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81.

