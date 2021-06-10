Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

