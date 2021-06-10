Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 274,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

