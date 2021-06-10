Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $169.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.