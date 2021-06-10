Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,500,022 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,500,022 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 43,334 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

