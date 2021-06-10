Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report sales of $5.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

DarioHealth stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

