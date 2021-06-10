TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,688,760 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,688,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

