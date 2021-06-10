TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

