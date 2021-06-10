TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Proto Labs worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $86.36 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

