Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,541 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $126,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $463.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

