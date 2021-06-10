Joshua Horowitz Acquires 1,470 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,470 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,910.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 4th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Limbach by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

