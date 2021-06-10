Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 759.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.96% of Atmos Energy worth $120,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

