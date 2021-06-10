Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.14. 2,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

