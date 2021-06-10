United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.
UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.