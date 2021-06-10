United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

