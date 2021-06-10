Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $124.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

