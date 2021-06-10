McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 198 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas L. Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20.

NYSE MCK opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

