Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,692,531. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $664.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 245.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $615.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

