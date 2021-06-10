Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 183,861 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,861 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $77.31 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.