Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

