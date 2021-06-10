Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 13,258 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38.

