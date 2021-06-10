Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,512 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

DEO opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

