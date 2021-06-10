First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.18. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 4,525 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.