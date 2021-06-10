Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.83. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 5,296 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

