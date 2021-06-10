Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Travelzoo shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 43,437 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $714,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

