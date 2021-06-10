Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Cyren shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,667,853 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

