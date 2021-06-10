Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Target has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $11.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.94 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

