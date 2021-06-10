Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post sales of $88.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the highest is $91.00 million. Livent reported sales of $64.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $423.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

