Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE:VMO opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
